U.S. Army Soldiers, French soldiers, civilians and dignitaries show their respect during D-Day celebrations May 31-June 9, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927811
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-FR327-6995
|Filename:
|DOD_110388865
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary Celebration, by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT