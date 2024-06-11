Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80th Anniversary Celebration

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, French soldiers, civilians and dignitaries show their respect during D-Day celebrations May 31-June 9, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 09:21
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Dday
    Stronger Together
    SOFinEurope
    WWII80inEurope

