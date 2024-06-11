Bersama Warrior 24 | The Generals Take on Bersama Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bersama Warrior | The Generals Take on Bersama Warrior

U.S. Exercise Control Group Director U.S. Army Brigadier General Michael Ake and Deputy Commanding Officer U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ken Borchers elaborate on Exercise Bersama Warrior that took place at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur from 02-13 June 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (U.S. Navy Video Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)