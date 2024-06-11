Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bersama Warrior 24 | The Generals Take on Bersama Warrior ( No Labels, No Music)

    MALAYSIA

    06.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Exercise Control Group Director U.S. Army Brigadier General Michael Ake and Deputy Commanding Officer U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ken Borchers elaborate on Exercise Bersama Warrior that took place at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur from 02-13 June 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (U.S. Navy Video Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 03:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927804
    VIRIN: 240613-N-XP917-8449
    Filename: DOD_110388804
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MY

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Bersama Warrior 24 | The Generals Take on Bersama Warrior ( No Labels, No Music), by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM, USARPAC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia, Washington National Guard, US Army

