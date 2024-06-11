Soldier Spotlight - Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard

U.S. Army Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard, counter fire radar specialist, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 11, 2024. Counter fire radar specialists are tasked to detect enemy forces and munitions with speed and accuracy using specialized radars and alerting field artillery units to this critical targeting information. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw & 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 04:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927803
|VIRIN:
|240611-Z-WF264-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110388802
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
