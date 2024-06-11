Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight - Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.11.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette and Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard, counter fire radar specialist, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 11, 2024. Counter fire radar specialists are tasked to detect enemy forces and munitions with speed and accuracy using specialized radars and alerting field artillery units to this critical targeting information. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw & 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 04:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927803
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-WF264-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110388802
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: AURORA, COLORADO, US

    Colorado Army National Guard
    169th Field Artillery Brigade
    Soldier Spotlight
    Army 13R
    Counter Fire Radar Specialist

