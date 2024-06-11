Soldier Spotlight - Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Tausanee Sheppard, counter fire radar specialist, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, June 11, 2024. Counter fire radar specialists are tasked to detect enemy forces and munitions with speed and accuracy using specialized radars and alerting field artillery units to this critical targeting information. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw & 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)