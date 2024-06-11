AFN Tv: Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part XV) - Milan

Airman 1st Class Jesse Ilao, 31st Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory technician, hosted a 'Benvenuti a Venezia' trip for First Term Enlisted Course (FTEC) students at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2024. Benvenuti a Venezia allows new service members to learn about the train system in Europe and explore Venice. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 01:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927785
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-JP321-8093
|Filename:
|DOD_110388615
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VENICE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
