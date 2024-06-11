2024 U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan change of command

240607-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 7, 2024) - U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan hosted a change of command ceremony where Capt. Thomas Blair Hines, Jr. turned over command to Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka Japan on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927780
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388494
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
