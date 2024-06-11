Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan change of command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240607-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 7, 2024) - U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan hosted a change of command ceremony where Capt. Thomas Blair Hines, Jr. turned over command to Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka Japan on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:47
    Category: Series
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, 2024 U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan change of command, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Captain
    Change of Command
    US Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    US NMRTC Yokosuka Japan

