Pacific Update: B-2 Stealth Bombers Land in Guam for Valiant Shield 24

On this Pacific Update: B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 2024. The speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers plays a critical role in our ability to deter potential adversaries and signal our unwavering support to our allies and partners. Counter-maritime missions provide valuable training opportunities to improve our interoperability and demonstrate that our forces are capable of operating anywhere, anytime, to meet any challenge decisively. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 22:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927771
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NV251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110388382
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
