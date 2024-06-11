Airmen from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, are extending an aircraft parking ramp at Yokota Air Base, Japan June 10 - 21, 2024. The project involves excavating, subbase layering, installing aircraft tie-downs anchors, and pouring concrete. This multi-week project involves various Air National Guard units completing various sections of the ramp throughout the summer. Once finished, the ramp will accommodate up to 10 C-130J Hercules aircraft, boosting the Air Force’s operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific Command area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 20:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927763
|VIRIN:
|240614-Z-UP142-8650
|Filename:
|DOD_110388228
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Airmen expand Yokota Air Base aircraft parking ramp, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
