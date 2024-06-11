Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Airmen expand Yokota Air Base aircraft parking ramp

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, are extending an aircraft parking ramp at Yokota Air Base, Japan June 10 - 21, 2024. The project involves excavating, subbase layering, installing aircraft tie-downs anchors, and pouring concrete. This multi-week project involves various Air National Guard units completing various sections of the ramp throughout the summer. Once finished, the ramp will accommodate up to 10 C-130J Hercules aircraft, boosting the Air Force’s operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific Command area. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927763
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-UP142-8650
    Filename: DOD_110388228
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    air national guard
    139CE

