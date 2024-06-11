Touch a Truck package, 911th Airlift Wing, 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 354th MPAD, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 316th ESC, Pittsburgh International Airport, June 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by SGT Shane Killeen, SGT Brandon Whittemore)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 14:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927755
|VIRIN:
|240616-A-RV211-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110387790
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pittsburgh's Touch a Truck, by SGT Shane Killeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
