149th MEB Celebrates Fathers Day During Warfighter 24-4

CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Soldiers from the HSC 149th MEB coordinated Donuts for Dad in celebrations of Father’s Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, during Warfighter 24-4 on June 16, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927753
|VIRIN:
|240616-Z-OX664-1076
|Filename:
|DOD_110387788
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
