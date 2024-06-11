Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th MEB Celebrates Fathers Day During Warfighter 24-4

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN. - Soldiers from the HSC 149th MEB coordinated Donuts for Dad in celebrations of Father’s Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, during Warfighter 24-4 on June 16, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927753
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-OX664-1076
    Filename: DOD_110387788
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

    Army National Guard
    Fathers Day
    149th MEB
    Army Dad
    Kentucky National Gurd
    Warfighter 24-4

