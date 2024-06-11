Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24: Comm SMEE B-Roll

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) and Philippine Marines conduct a communications and radio operations subject matter expert exchange during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. The communications SMEE allowed U.S. and Philippine Marines to share techniques for operating current radio systems. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927726
    VIRIN: 240612-M-PO052-2001
    Filename: DOD_110387370
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Philippines
    13thMEU
    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    IMEFSummerSeries

