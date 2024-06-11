U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) and Philippine Marines conduct a communications and radio operations subject matter expert exchange during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. The communications SMEE allowed U.S. and Philippine Marines to share techniques for operating current radio systems. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927726
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-PO052-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387370
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 24: Comm SMEE B-Roll, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT