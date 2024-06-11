MASA 24: Comm SMEE B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) and Philippine Marines conduct a communications and radio operations subject matter expert exchange during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. The communications SMEE allowed U.S. and Philippine Marines to share techniques for operating current radio systems. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)