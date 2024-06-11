49th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927721" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

United States Army Downrange Band performs at the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)