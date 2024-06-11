Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    United States Army Downrange Band performs at the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927721
    VIRIN: 150624-A-BY325-1002
    Filename: DOD_110387287
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ABD249
    249 Army Birthday Festival
    United States Army Downrange Band

