    249th Army Birthday Festival Para Commando Jump

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Visitors to the National Military Museum of the United States Army participate in celebrating the Army’s 249th Birthday during the Army Birthday Festival as the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team conduct an airborne exercise, kicking of the Army Birthday Festival celebration.

    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival Para Commando Jump, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ABD249
    U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team
    249 Army Birthday Festival

