Visitors to the National Military Museum of the United States Army participate in celebrating the Army’s 249th Birthday during the Army Birthday Festival as the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team conduct an airborne exercise, kicking of the Army Birthday Festival celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927707
|VIRIN:
|150624-A-BY325-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110386902
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival Para Commando Jump, by SPC David Carvajal and SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT