Touch a Truck b-roll package, 911th Airlift Wing, 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 354th MPAD, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 316th ESC, Pittsburgh International Airport, June 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Shane Killeen, SGT Brandon Whittemore, SFC Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927706
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-PT912-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110386901
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Touch a Truck b-roll package 4, by SGT Brandon Whittemore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
