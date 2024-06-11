Army Birthday Cake 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Executive Dining Facility at the Pentagon, prepare the cake for the celebration of the United States Army's 249th Birthday. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks, Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, participate in a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the U.S. Army's 249th Birthday at Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation. (Video edited by U.S. Army SPC John Garcia)