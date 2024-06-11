Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday Cake 2024

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Spc. John Garcia, Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the U.S. Army Executive Dining Facility at the Pentagon, prepare the cake for the celebration of the United States Army's 249th Birthday. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks, Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, participate in a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the U.S. Army's 249th Birthday at Pentagon Auditorium, Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation. (Video edited by U.S. Army SPC John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 12:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927696
    VIRIN: 140624-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386802
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Cake 2024, by SPC David Carvajal, SPC John Garcia, SFC Ernest Henderson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    Pentagon
    Army Birthday
    ABD249

