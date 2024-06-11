Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise combining all three of the state's wing assets making up the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (PAANG) The exercise is intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations and combine capabilities and resources across the three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.
This is the second time the exercise was conducted and took place over the first week of June, 2024 at the NY National Guard training facility in Ft. Drum NY.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927692
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-QH938-1001
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386744
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard conducts large-scale exercise Iron Keystone 2024, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT