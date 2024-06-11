Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA: U.S., Philippine Marines conduct littoral live-fire exercise B-Roll

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Romeo T. Racadio, the deputy commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, oversee the command and control center during the littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927688
    VIRIN: 240615-M-OV505-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386561
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MANILA, PH

    MASA, FriendsPartnersAllies, IMEFSummerSeries, Marines, 13THMEU, 3RDMAW

