    Ultra long range unmanned aerial vehicle launches in support of Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Vanilla, an ultra long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, is deployed in support of Valiant Shield 2024 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927672
    VIRIN: 240613-A-EE372-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110386088
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultra long range unmanned aerial vehicle launches in support of Valiant Shield 24, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAV
    ValiantShield
    AAFB
    VS24

