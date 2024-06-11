Vanilla, an ultra long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, is deployed in support of Valiant Shield 2024 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927672
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-EE372-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386088
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ultra long range unmanned aerial vehicle launches in support of Valiant Shield 24, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
