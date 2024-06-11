Meet the 10 squads competing in this year's America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 20:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927668
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-IX751-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110385920
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
