2024 Hill AFB Air Show - Performers Promo

Promotional video for the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 29-30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927655
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-BK017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385579
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
