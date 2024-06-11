Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Division Senior Enlisted Leaders' Birthday Message for Hospital Corpsmen

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Patrick Fay and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Marzella, Command Senior Enlisted Leaders, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, wish a very happy birthday to all hospital corpsmen, from Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps was established on June 17, 1898, and has become the most decorated rate in the Navy, serving on the front lines in every major U.S. conflict since it's inception. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927651
    VIRIN: 240606-M-UJ431-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385521
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Marine Division Senior Enlisted Leaders' Birthday Message for Hospital Corpsmen, by PFC Nicholas Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th MLG
    marforres
    MFR
    Corpsman Birthday
    hospital corps birthday

