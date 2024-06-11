4th Marine Division Senior Enlisted Leaders' Birthday Message for Hospital Corpsmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Patrick Fay and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Marzella, Command Senior Enlisted Leaders, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, wish a very happy birthday to all hospital corpsmen, from Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, June 6, 2024. The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps was established on June 17, 1898, and has become the most decorated rate in the Navy, serving on the front lines in every major U.S. conflict since it's inception. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)