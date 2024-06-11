ACDC: Island Alliance

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit partner with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade to participate in Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum on the island of Palawan, Philippines, May 13-24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
06.13.2024
06.14.2024 17:24
Video Productions
