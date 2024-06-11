ACDC: Island Alliance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit partner with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade to participate in Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum on the island of Palawan, Philippines, May 13-24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)