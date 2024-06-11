Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: Island Alliance

    PHILIPPINES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit partner with Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade to participate in Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum on the island of Palawan, Philippines, May 13-24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: PH

    15th MEU
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

