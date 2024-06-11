Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Recon Marines conduct a joint personnel recovery exercise in Sweden during BALTOPS 24 - B-Roll Package

    GOTLANDS LäN, SWEDEN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andy Martinez     

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, conduct a joint personnel recovery during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 14, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927643
    VIRIN: 240614-M-MI258-1999
    Filename: DOD_110385350
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: GOTLANDS LäN, SE

    This work, 4th Recon Marines conduct a joint personnel recovery exercise in Sweden during BALTOPS 24 - B-Roll Package, by Sgt Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USMC
    Sweden
    marforres
    Marines
    BALTOPS24

