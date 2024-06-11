4th Recon Marines, Swedish Army Soldiers conduct a raid in Sweden during BALTOPS 24 - B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division and Swedish Army Soldiers, conduct a simulated raid on the Swedish Home Guard during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 13, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)