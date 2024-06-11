U.S. Marines with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division and Swedish Army Soldiers, conduct a simulated raid on the Swedish Home Guard during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 13, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927638
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-MI258-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385217
|Length:
|00:12:52
|Location:
|GOTLANDS LäN, SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th Recon Marines, Swedish Army Soldiers conduct a raid in Sweden during BALTOPS 24 - B-Roll Package, by Sgt Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT