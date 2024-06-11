In Episode 2 of Grissom Air Reserve Base's Summer Safety Series, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Cassidy, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, demonstrates various distracted driving behaviors which pose a threat to himself and others, including wildlife, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Summer Safety Series was developed to align with the Department of Defense's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 14:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927626
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-AC360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110384933
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
This work, Summer Safety Series: The One With The Near Deer-saster, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
