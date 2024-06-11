Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Signing the NATO Treaty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Speech by President Harry Truman advocating the NATO Treaty followed by the signing ceremony

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927616
    VIRIN: 240614-O-PZ834-4402
    Filename: DOD_110384592
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signing the NATO Treaty, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dgov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT