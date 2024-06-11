Speech by President Harry Truman advocating the NATO Treaty followed by the signing ceremony
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927616
|VIRIN:
|240614-O-PZ834-4402
|Filename:
|DOD_110384592
|Length:
|00:09:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Signing the NATO Treaty, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT