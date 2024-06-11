Change of Command Ceremony at Officer Training Command Newport

Captain Austin W. Duff relieves Captain Everett M. Alcorn as commander, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), during the change-of-command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island, May 17, 2024.
Rear Admiral Craig T. Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, renders a hand salute and congratulations to Captain Everett M. Alcorn on a successful tenure of command during the change of command ceremony.
Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
(U.S. Navy video by Public Affairs Specialist Eugene Haynes IV/Released)
