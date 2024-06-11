Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony at Officer Training Command Newport

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Captain Austin W. Duff relieves Captain Everett M. Alcorn as commander, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), during the change-of-command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island, May 17, 2024.

    Rear Admiral Craig T. Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, renders a hand salute and congratulations to Captain Everett M. Alcorn on a successful tenure of command during the change of command ceremony.

    Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.

    (U.S. Navy video by Public Affairs Specialist Eugene Haynes IV/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927610
    VIRIN: 240517-D-MO673-8057
    Filename: DOD_110384464
    Length: 00:48:58
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony at Officer Training Command Newport, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OTCN

