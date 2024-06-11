Release of DOD Zero Trust Overlays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office director Les Call discusses the release of the DOD Zero Trust Overlays at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. The overlays are designed to accelerate implementation of zero trust within the department to better protect DOD networks. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)