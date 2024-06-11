Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Release of DOD Zero Trust Overlays

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office director Les Call discusses the release of the DOD Zero Trust Overlays at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. The overlays are designed to accelerate implementation of zero trust within the department to better protect DOD networks. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927609
    VIRIN: 240531-D-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110384452
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DOD
    Pentagon
    technology
    innovation
    Zero Trust Overlays
    ZT PfMO

