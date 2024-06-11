Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office director Les Call discusses the release of the DOD Zero Trust Overlays at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. The overlays are designed to accelerate implementation of zero trust within the department to better protect DOD networks. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
This work, Release of DOD Zero Trust Overlays, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS
