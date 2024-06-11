The 127th Wing opened the base to approximately 100,000 spectators during the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show on June 8-9, 2024, wrapping up a weekend of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, and a science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics expo. The event held every two to three years is held to enhance public awareness of the Air National Guard’s preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, promote positive community and international relationship, to showcase Airmen and to support recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
This work, 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Wrap Up, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
