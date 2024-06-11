2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Wrap Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 127th Wing opened the base to approximately 100,000 spectators during the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show on June 8-9, 2024, wrapping up a weekend of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, and a science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics expo. The event held every two to three years is held to enhance public awareness of the Air National Guard’s preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, promote positive community and international relationship, to showcase Airmen and to support recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)