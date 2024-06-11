Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 249th Birthday to the U.S. Army!

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Army National Guard honors the 249th birthday of the U.S. Army with some recent action footage and a recording of the 23rd Army Band performing "The Army Goes Rolling Along." Enjoy!

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927582
    VIRIN: 240614-F-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110384039
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Explosions
    U.S. Army
    UTARNG
    The Army Goes Rolling Along
    23rd Army Band
    ABD249
    249th Birthday

