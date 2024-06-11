Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Leads Oil Spill Containment Exercise

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen from Sector Charleston conduct a joint exercise with federal, state and local agencies to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated oil spill scenario on the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The exercise provided an opportunity for the Coast Guard and partners to validate existing protocols and identify gaps in existing contingency plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927579
    VIRIN: 240613-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_110383988
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Leads Oil Spill Containment Exercise, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Coast Guard

    Charleston

    TAGS

    USCG
    Joint Base Charleston

