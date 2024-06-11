U.S. Coast Guardsmen from Sector Charleston conduct a joint exercise with federal, state and local agencies to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated oil spill scenario on the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The exercise provided an opportunity for the Coast Guard and partners to validate existing protocols and identify gaps in existing contingency plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927579
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110383988
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Leads Oil Spill Containment Exercise, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Coast Guard
Charleston
