U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Leads Oil Spill Containment Exercise

U.S. Coast Guardsmen from Sector Charleston conduct a joint exercise with federal, state and local agencies to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated oil spill scenario on the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, June 13, 2024. The exercise provided an opportunity for the Coast Guard and partners to validate existing protocols and identify gaps in existing contingency plans. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)