Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technical support for MHS GENESIS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Sue O'Hora and Mark Oswell

    Defense Health Agency

    MHS GENESIS – the modern electronic health record that features a patient-focused Portal providing access to your medical records.

    Since this is a new electronic health record, there are bound to be questions and technical issues with the system.

    For technical assistance with issues accessing the Patient Portal, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact the Defense Manpower Data Center web support by calling: 800-368-3665.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927578
    VIRIN: 240613-O-LD349-5404
    Filename: DOD_110383976
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical support for MHS GENESIS, by Sue O'Hora and Mark Oswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mhsgenesis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT