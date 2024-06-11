Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240613-N-KC192-1002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 13, 2024) B-roll footage of Sailors, soldiers and airmen working together at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story as part of a training scenario during Exercise Trident 24-1, June 7, 2024. Trident is a joint maritime exercise that certifies and validates mission readiness by focusing on key training issues for special operations and conventional forces, integrating both operational and medical teams to ensure effective interoperability and interdependence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927564
    VIRIN: 240613-N-KC192-1002
    Filename: DOD_110383542
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    joint operation
    Navy Medicine
    Expeditionary Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Exercise Trident

