B-Roll: Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24

240613-N-KC192-1003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 13, 2024) B-roll footage of Sailors, soldiers and airmen working together at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story as part of a training scenario during Exercise Trident 24-1, June 7, 2024. Trident is a joint maritime exercise that certifies and validates mission readiness by focusing on key training issues for special operations and conventional forces, integrating both operational and medical teams to ensure effective interoperability and interdependence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)