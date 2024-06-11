Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 249th Birthday to the U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris, TRADOC, wish the U.S. Army a Happy 249th Birthday. (Video by Army Training Support Center and Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 10:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927560
    VIRIN: 240614-D-UA321-8223
    Filename: DOD_110383503
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 249th Birthday to the U.S. Army, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    US Army
    Army Bday
    ABD249
    Happy 249th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT