Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris, TRADOC, wish the U.S. Army a Happy 249th Birthday. (Video by Army Training Support Center and Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 10:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|927560
|VIRIN:
|240614-D-UA321-8223
|Filename:
|DOD_110383503
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 249th Birthday to the U.S. Army, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
