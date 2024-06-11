SASEBO BAY, Japan (June 11, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), move ordnance during an ammunition handling evolution in Sasebo bay, June 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927523
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382602
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Ammo. Onload, by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT