The 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron taxi and take-off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Approximately 3100 service members from 3 nations participated in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 from May 30 to June 14, 2024. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region(U.S. Air Force video by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)