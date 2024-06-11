Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron taxi and take-off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Approximately 3100 service members from 3 nations participated in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 from May 30 to June 14, 2024. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region(U.S. Air Force video by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927506
    VIRIN: 240610-F-SH339-4532
    Filename: DOD_110382310
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RFA24
    18 FIS
    Partner & Allies

