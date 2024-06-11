U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron take-off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 June 4, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927504
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-SH339-4722
|Filename:
|DOD_110382303
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 aircraft take-offs, by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT