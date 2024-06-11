Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 aircraft take-offs

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron take-off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 June 4, 2024 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927504
    VIRIN: 240606-F-SH339-4722
    Filename: DOD_110382303
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 aircraft take-offs, by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    A-10
    RED FLAG-ALASKA
    25 FS
    RFA24
    18 FIS

