Navy Medicine Force Master Chief 126th Corpsman Birthday Message

Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, delivers the 126th Corpsman birthday message.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 20:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927503
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-BC134-1090
|PIN:
|1090
|Filename:
|DOD_110382284
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Department of the Navy
