    Navy Medicine Force Master Chief 126th Corpsman Birthday Message

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, delivers the 126th Corpsman birthday message.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 20:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927503
    VIRIN: 240613-N-BC134-1090
    PIN: 1090
    Filename: DOD_110382284
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Force Master Chief 126th Corpsman Birthday Message, by CPO John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Birthday
    Navy Medicine
    Force Master Chief
    126

