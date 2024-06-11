Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vessels transit newly-reopened Baltimore Federal Channel for Maryland Fleet Week

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Bobby Petty  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    In this series of time-lapse videos, the USS Fort Lauderdale, USS Gonzales and Cape Wrath enter the Port of Baltimore via the newly-reopened Fort McHenry Federal Channel Thursday, June 12, 2024, in time for Maryland Fleet Week. Just days earlier, Unified Command reached the milestone of clearing all wreckage from the 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep Federal Channel, following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

