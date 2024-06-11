Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Video with Senior Leaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Erica Parker 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, General Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major Michael R. Weimer, Sergeant Major of the Army, all express their gratitude and comment on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve.
    **Please only post to Social Media after 0800hrs 14 June 2024***

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 20:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927480
    VIRIN: 130624-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382072
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Video with Senior Leaders, by Erica Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT