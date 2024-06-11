The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, General Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army and Sergeant Major Michael R. Weimer, Sergeant Major of the Army, all express their gratitude and comment on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve.
**Please only post to Social Media after 0800hrs 14 June 2024***
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 20:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927480
|VIRIN:
|130624-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382072
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday Video with Senior Leaders, by Erica Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT