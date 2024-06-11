WWII Veteran Ralph Goldsticker talks about his time and experience while serving during WWII. Goldsticker was one of over 60 veterans who revisited Normandy during the 80th D-Day Commemoration.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927477
|VIRIN:
|200606-A-ET609-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110382043
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Veteran Raph Goldsticker talks of experience during war, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT