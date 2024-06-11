Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Vertical Replenishment

    AT SEA

    06.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing the roles and responsibilities of the crew of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an vertical replenishment at sea with the Brazilian navy, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 30, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927472
    VIRIN: 240613-N-VX022-8248
    Filename: DOD_110381984
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Vertical Replenishment, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Vertical Replenishment
    Brazil
    Southern Seas 2024
    Art of

