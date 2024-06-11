A group of U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers support a C-47 Crash Ceremony during the 80th Anniversary of D-day at Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members from the European Allied Nations are participating in the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927452
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-RQ234-7989
|Filename:
|DOD_110381752
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-47 Crash Ceremony during D-Day 80 B-Roll Package, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
