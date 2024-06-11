In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, Jescha McIntosh, 30th Comptroller Squadron job order manager, speaks on the mission of 30 CPTS and their role at the West Coast Spaceport and Test Range, and assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927446
|VIRIN:
|246013-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110381672
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Comptroller Squadron, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
