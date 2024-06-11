Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Comptroller Squadron

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, Jescha McIntosh, 30th Comptroller Squadron job order manager, speaks on the mission of 30 CPTS and their role at the West Coast Spaceport and Test Range, and assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    AATS
    SLD 30
    30 CPTS
    Western Spaceport and Test Range

