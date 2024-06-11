A group of U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing, support the 80th Anniversary of D-day at Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members from the European Allied Nations are participating in the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927443
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-RQ234-1328
|Filename:
|DOD_110381638
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Trevor Reece Speaks about his Great-Grandfather during the 80th Anniversary of D-Day., by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT