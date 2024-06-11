Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Trevor Reece Speaks about his Great-Grandfather during the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    A group of U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing, support the 80th Anniversary of D-day at Saint Mere Eglise, Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members from the European Allied Nations are participating in the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927443
    VIRIN: 240612-A-RQ234-1328
    Filename: DOD_110381638
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Trevor Reece Speaks about his Great-Grandfather during the 80th Anniversary of D-Day., by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Partnership
    D-Day
    Visual Information Specialist
    93d AGOW
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist
    DDay80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT