DTRA and the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Table Top Exercise

Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Table Top Exercise (TTX) to enhance Armenia’s preparedness for natural, accidental or deliberate WMD chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents in Yerevan, Armenia, 20-24 May.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:24
|Location:
|AM
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
