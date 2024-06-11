Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA and the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Table Top Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARMENIA

    06.13.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Table Top Exercise (TTX) to enhance Armenia’s preparedness for natural, accidental or deliberate WMD chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents in Yerevan, Armenia, 20-24 May.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927439
    VIRIN: 240613-D-HT311-4943
    Filename: DOD_110381616
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: AM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA and the Government of Armenia participated in the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Table Top Exercise, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Building Partner Capacity
    DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY
    DTRA
    CWMD
    Tabletop Exercises

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT