President Joe Biden signs a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine and holds a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Fasano, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927435
|Filename:
|DOD_110381518
|Length:
|00:28:57
|Location:
|FASANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Biden Signs Security Agreement, Holds Press Conference at G7 Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT