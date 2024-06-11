Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Defense University's Combined Graduation Ceremony 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Nicholas Blair 

    National Defense University

    National Defense University's Combined Graduation Ceremony 2024
    13 June 2024 From 1000 to 1200 in front of Roosevelt Hall on Fort Leslie J. McNair. Washington, D.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927430
    VIRIN: 240613-D-GQ431-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381455
    Length: 01:46:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Defense University's Combined Graduation Ceremony 2024, by Nicholas Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    National Defense University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT